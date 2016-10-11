Can’t quit smoking? Light up an e-fag, it’s safer than you think

Comment

A person smoking an electronic cigarette in Paris. PHOTO | KENZO TRIBOUILLARD | AFP

The World Health Organisation estimates that smoking kills nearly six million people each year worldwide, making it the largest cause of preventable premature death.

In an attempt to reduce this enormous toll, the WHO established the Framework Convention on Tobacco Control (FCTC). Yet, since the FCTC came into force in 2005, the number of smokers has increased, especially in Asia, the Middle East and Africa. To date, the FCTC has focused on policies that seek to reduce demand for and supply of tobacco products.

There is a need to supplement these policies with an acceptance of products that offer smokers less harmful alternatives. Unfortunately, the FCTC seems resistant to such products, in spite of compelling evidence that they have enabled millions of people to stop smoking.

Smoking causes a wide range of non-communicable diseases, including lung cancer, chronic obstructive lung disease, peripheral arterial disease, and heart disease. These diseases are caused by regular, long-term inhalation of smoke from burnt tobacco. That smoke contains around 7,000 chemicals, over 200 of which are carcinogens.

Approximately half of all smokers will die prematurely as a result of their habit. Smoking regularly from the age of 19 reduces a person’s life expectancy by about 10 years.

In spite of the dangers, however, vast numbers of people continue to smoke, and more take up the habit every day. During the 20th century, approximately 100 million people died from smoking-related diseases, most of them in more developed countries.

If current smoking patterns and trends continue, a billion people could die from such diseases in the 21st century, about 80 per cent of them in countries that are currently less developed.

While the proportion of people who smoke has been declining, the rate of decline has actually fallen since the FCTC entered into force. And the total number of smokers in the world continues to rise. The proportion of smokers is even rising in some places, especially in Africa.

The World Bank estimates that adult smoking rates in Cameroon and the Congo rose from below 10 per cent in 2000 to over 20 per cent in 2015. Rates have also risen in Nigeria, Mali, and Lesotho.

The challenge for those who want to fight the scourge of smoking-related diseases is how to persuade and enable people who currently smoke to stop – and how to discourage people who don’t yet smoke from taking up the habit.

The FCTC approach has to date focused on the kinds of policies adopted in wealthy countries that have helped reduce demand for cigarettes, such as public information campaigns and taxes on cigarettes.

Unfortunately, in many countries, these policies can be difficult to implement. Tax collection is a challenge in many African countries and high taxes on products create incentives for smugglers. Even Canada experienced a spike in smuggled cigarettes when it raised taxes.

Fortunately, over the past decade, new technologies have emerged that offer smokers ways to retain the rituals and pleasures of smoking with far fewer risks.

One such technology is the “electronic cigarette,” which has some of the look and feel of a cigarette and delivers nicotine, with only a tiny fraction of the number and amounts of toxic chemicals. The device works by heating a solution of nicotine mixed with propylene glycol and flavours, to create a vapour.