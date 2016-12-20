Can democracy put bread on the table? The jury’s out

Comment

Electoral democracy is on the rise. Or is it?

Speaking at the annual Warsaw Dialogue on Democracy, Yves Leterme, the head of the International Institute for Democracy and Electoral Assistance, pointed to the contradictory evidence before us.

On the one hand, an increase in registered voters worldwide over the past decade or so — to no fewer than 3.6 billion globally. On the other hand, a steady decrease in voter turnout over the same period.

On the one hand, an increase in women’s participation and representation, civic associations and public protests. On the other, the “undemocratic” reaction of even “strong” democracies to existential threats and the “undemocratic” outcomes of direct democracy experiments — from Brexit to the Columbian and Ukrainian referenda to the recent American presidential vote.

On the one hand, the rise of populism. On the other, the rise of extremist violence.

But if there is, indeed, a global crisis of representation, its value may lie in shaking us up. Making us ask why we still aspire to “democracy,” given how contested its definitions and meanings are today.

The Community of Democracies this year launched a policy-oriented research project around these very questions — led by the American Brookings Institute and the South African Institute for Security Studies.

It is running statistical analyses from existing global datasets to explore our intuitions about those values typically associated with democracy.

The project already has some interesting initial findings: While authoritarian states are (unsurprisingly) also “secure” (as they’re able to keep a lid on things), there’s a strong correlation between democracy and security.

The states most vulnerable to insecurity (including terrorism) are those that are “hybrid” or in transition, because their contexts are uncertain and unsettled, with civilian authorities unclear, with spoilers and veto players still able to tilt the balance, and with organised crime being able to both flourish and plough its proceeds back into violence.

Two variables emerge as making stronger democracies more secure: Legitimacy (inclusion and participation); and capacity (the ability to put rule of law into practice).

The association of democracy and development — the range of economic, social and cultural rights — is even weaker.

This weak association shouldn’t be surprising. It is what the current angst and hand-wringing has already made clear. If liberal democracy is not delivering on its promise, it hasn’t even begun to deliver on what most normal people would see as its most meaningful promise — that of simply making it easier to put bread on the table.

Coming back down to earth. We clearly celebrated too early at the (ex-?) Gambian president Yahya Jammeh’s bizarre concession speech. Ghana, at least, didn’t let us down, behaving in its typically orderly and polite manner.

Electoral democracy is fragile on our continent and transitions through the ballot box remain important. As we go into our own electioneering mode, it thus behoves us to be thoughtful.