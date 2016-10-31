As the blood of children runs in the street without fuss, we call it national sovereignty

Comment

Spare a thought, if you please, for the man who has the unenviable job of United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, Zeid Ra’ad Al Hussein. Would you like to get his job, which, by the way, I suspect pays a king’s ransom with perks to go with it?

But, honestly, who wants that job? You look at a map of the world and you try to identify all the hotspots that would attract this man’s attention on a daily basis, and you tell me where his priorities would lie every morning when he gets out of bed.

Would it be Bukavu in DR Congo, where decades of civil confusion have meant hundreds of deaths, apart from the displacement of populations, and escalating famine and disease?

Would it be Somalia, with its unrelenting violence and daily butchery perpetrated by those who call themselves The Youth (Al Shabaab)? Or would it be in Afghanistan and Pakistan where The Students (Taliban) seem to believe that schools teaching girls are just as evil as police academies?

You may want to look at the Philippines, whose president has given orders to shoot suspected drug dealers first and ask them questions later. It could also be the narco-states in Maldives, Mexico and Guinea-Bissau, where governance structures have been taken over by the underworld. And what about all those governments in Africa where the words “human rights” are considered sedition?

Trying to wrap your mind around what this international civil servant has to consider every day will make your head spin, and you are only thinking about it, remember. He has to say something about every one of them every day, and appear as if he is busy doing something about them. And every time he so much as opens his mouth, he is in trouble.

Chastised for speaking out

Recently it was to do with what he had said, blaming Syria’s President Bashar al Assad and his Russian backers for what he considered possible war crimes involving indiscriminate bombings killing and mutilating children.

The Russian Foreign minister was quick to chastise the Commissioner for interfering in the internal affairs of states contrary to UN conventions, which Al Hussein has rejected by saying that all he had done was say something.

What people like Sergey Lavrov, the Russian Foreign minister say can be extremely disturbing. It is as if non-interference in internal affairs of states is more important than the sanctity of life, especially for the most vulnerable sections of any country’s population.

We have all seen the heart-rending clip of that Syrian boy, his face covered in dust and blood, looking quite dazed and clueless, not understanding and unable to even cry.

Pictures of body parts of what used to be people and rivers of blood like you see in the abattoir have been on our TV screens for five years now. Lavrov thinks it is all an internal problem?

Of course, in the murderous conflict playing out in Syria, we don’t get to see too many choirboys or boy scouts. Every side has more than an axe to grind, and the geopolitical considerations are far more important than any suffering of the Syrian people we may want to talk about.

More than two decades after the end of the Cold War, it is beginning to look like we are sleepwalking into a hot war, a shooting war in which the triumphant winners in the former are being checkmated at every turn by the loser whose soreness at that initial loss has not ceased hurting.