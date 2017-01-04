Mutebile doesn’t like it, but Ugandans had better get ready for the funny money

Comment

Uganda may soon start manufacturing cash. This may not constitute value addition since the raw materials will be imported, but it is argued that the country spends a lot of money printing money abroad.

The financial viability of minting is not yet verified since the costs of setting up the cash factory have not yet been established.

But the undisputed father of Uganda’s economic reforms and current Bank of Uganda Governor is alarmed by the plans. Emmanuel Tumusiime Mutebile has presided over the country’s economic reforms, first by sorting out its fiscal policy and practice as Secretary to the Treasury and then cleaning up the monetary regime at the central bank.

But if the elderly Mutebile thought he is going to fade into quiet retirement, he may have a major fight coming his way soon. It started with communications from the offices of the finance minister and of the Attorney General, requiring him to start discussions with foreign printers about starting printing the country’s money domestically.

The Daily Monitor broke the story a few days to Christmas, indicating that the governor and the finance minister are locked in a disagreement over whether to build the money factory.

The governor warns that public confidence in the currency would be eroded if it were printed locally and explains that there are few trusted currency printers and most countries find it prudent to use those than print their own money. He cites Kenya, which built a currency factory but doesn’t print its own currency there and has to do it outside.

Mutebile makes the cost argument that setting up a mint is extremely expensive and it is unlikely to have enough business to recoup the investment. Another interesting argument he advances has to do with the modernisation that Uganda is undergoing along with the rest of the world, with the use of paper money declining as many transactions are settled digitally.

Mutebile also raises the little matter of procedure because apparently he has never seen an advert inviting tenders for printing Uganda’s currency and the company being fronted to do the job has never printed currency for anybody but does identification stuff like passports.

He also warns about leakage of printing materials, which could make the country a forger’s paradise if it occurs.

But for his part, Finance Minister Matia Kasaija asserts that he is the boss and told the press that the governor can only advise him.

This position came as a surprise to many people who thought that, according to the law, the central bank is autonomous.

Anyhow, as the minister argues with the country’s economics guru, we can explore a third option.

If the cost of printing currency (some sources are putting it at $70 million a year) is the government’s main bother, why can’t we raise that money through taxation rather than risk having a currency that the public doesn’t trust? Trust is something that the strongest police and military in the world cannot enforce – either it is there or it isn’t.

Bank of Uganda also makes profits from its operations and if it can finance the printing, why upset the so far trusted system?