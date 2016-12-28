Have a merry austerity 2016 filled with a quiet but joyful feeling of mild suffering

Comment

Elsie Eyakuze. PHOTO | FILE

Heat used to be the primary misery of the Tanzanian Santa Claus worker. It is amusing that we adopted this super-Northern European custom but religions tend to come bundled with all kinds of cultural practices. Still it has never gotten old, the joy that I get from seeing thin young Bantu men trying to channel the jolly spirits of an old winter fairy-slash-home invader.

Every holiday should have a touch of the ridiculous.

Unfortunately, this year has been unexpectedly, dramatically staid. There are no scrawny Bantu Santas to giggle at anywhere! It was way after the middle of the month that my local shopping centre made a vague gesture towards the holiday season by perching the cheapest festive hats they could find on their staff’s heads.

The women got floppy Santa hats, the men got conical paper hats that said “birthday” rather than “Jesus’ birthday.” There might have been some tinsel hanging around too, but nowhere near enough to give holiday cheer.

Another shopping destination isn’t even trying to pretend it cares: Half of it is under construction and on the interior the only people who use the word “holiday” are the staff stuck in booths promoting whatever special deals they have concocted to part a customer from her money.

Although there are decent crowds in the shopping areas, they are nowhere near the preholiday crush of days gone past. Worst of all was the sight of all my fellow shoppers wandering around emptyhanded: Shopping has become a sightseeing exercise!

Folks, when the merchants have given up to this extent on luring us into the ridiculous consumerism of the end of the year, things are dire.

On a personal level, I love it of course. Let’s not buy stuff to “celebrate” either religiously or non-religiously: We already consume way too much. Let us harken back to simpler days when the focus was on non-material joys, et cetera, romanticism. That said, I wish this austerity didn’t come with such an air of exhaustion to it.

As I type this the city remains stubbornly full. Apparently nobody actually comes from Dar es Salaam itself, so the holiday season is the time of the great Urban-Rural Annual Human Migration.

It is an important time to remit even more of the wealth of the city in the form of items that cannot be transferred by mobile banking. But not this year. This year many free-range Christmas goats will remain uneaten in the villages, the chickens will continue to run amok and the fires will be banked because we are all pretty seriously broke.

It’s a shame, really. We have resuscitated our national airline by presidential decree and are now the proud owners of a fleet of who-cares-how- many aircrafts ready to ferry us around the country. It has even been suggested that it is our patriotic duty to support this inexplicable project by choosing to fly Air Tanzania over the private carriers who offer cheaper fares and a greater number routes. How are we going to do that when we are too broke to even fly home for Christmas?

I guess we’ll have to let the civil service take on that burden.

The unexpected benefit of all this brokeness: A quiet but joyful feeling of mild suffering. I don’t know why nothing unites people as much as things going a bit pear-shaped but there you have it: humans are weird.

I love this administration’s attempt at an even-handed distribution of financial difficulties. We are getting to do a lot of things together: cleaning up the streets on Saturdays, lining up for the Revenue Authorities to molest us, getting stuck in town because there is no money to go gallivanting upcountry. What’s not to love about collective experiences?