Of disclaimers and claims: Let’s allow the auditor-general to do his job before we judge

Comment

It is becoming rather difficult to say anything about the auditor these days. Any particular point of view is, like most things in Kenya, now subject to interpretation through a partisan lens.

If you critique the Office of the Auditor-General, you are likely to be seen as abetting a political campaign to discredit the office. If you praise the office, you may be accused of glossing over very real challenges.

In spite of these hazards, let me offer a number of observations about the 2014/15 audit report.

First, what should we make of the much touted disclaimer of the national exchequer account on the basis of the Eurobond? I would say, not much. This is a bit like police arriving to a car wreck where none of the drivers is willing to accept responsibility. When asked, the police will say they do not have enough information to decide who is at fault; they will continue to say that until they have completed their investigations.

The Auditor-General is investigating the Eurobond through a special audit. A disclaimer in this case means he does not yet have enough information to issue an opinion. Since he is working on a full report on the matter, it seems unwise to pre-empt that.

It is true that if everything had been properly documented and there was no need for further investigation, the auditor would have told us that. But having decided to investigate this issue in greater detail, the only way the 2014/15 audit report could be released while issues were still under investigation was with a disclaimer.

I would add that those interpreting the auditor’s “disclaimer” as evidence of malfeasance are potentially undermining the institution: if the final audit report does not show misuse of funds, then the conclusion will be that the auditor succumbed to political pressure, since he had already “disclaimed.”

With friends like these...Does the audit report tell us anything else? There has been much talk about whether the government’s books balance. The auditor says that the government collected Ksh1.594 trillion in actual revenue in 2014/15 and spent Ksh1.594 trillion from the exchequer as well. This obviously balances. However, that number includes the Ksh215 billion from the contentious Eurobond.

Now, if the Eurobond cash did not enter the exchequer in 2014/15, then there would need to be additional funding from somewhere else to allow for this balancing of inflows and outflows.

Aside from the Eurobond, the auditor attests to Ksh293 billion in domestic borrowing, Ksh1.042 trillion in ordinary revenue, and Ksh44 billion in external grants and loans. If none of the Eurobond funds came onto the budget, these other items would have to be Ksh215 billion larger to cover the expenditure.

Is this likely? Let’s look at 2013/14 figures from the OAG. In that year, domestic borrowing was Ksh276 billion, ordinary revenue was Ksh976 billion, and other external grants and loans were Ksh35 billion.

Thus the 2014/15 revenue figures are currently in line with what one would expect: borrowing and taxes up roughly 6 per cent from 2013/14. Where then would these 2014/15 figures be short by Ksh215 billion (or even Ksh100 billion, as some have claimed)?

Of course, these OAG figures do not match what is in the National Treasury’s Budget Policy Statement 2016, which is among the many reasons we have not put this issue to rest. But if we assume that audited revenue and expenditure figures are more reliable, we should ignore the confusing “preliminary” figures in the BPS.

It is also true that the auditor has raised, as he always does, issues about both the revenue and expenditure accounts overall. Nevertheless, note that while the auditor qualified one trillion shillings (yes, trillion) of revenue accounts as having “issues”, he also says they are “fairly recorded.”