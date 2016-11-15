All explanations aside, I’m utterly astonished he won

Comment

It is astonishing.

Donald Trump is to be the next American president. The "man-baby” himself.

Americans inside and outside the country with any self-awareness must be devastated. Some of them have taken to the streets in nationwide protests. Protests have also happened outside American embassies in external capitals such as London.

At this point, however, those protests are saying simply two things:

First, don’t tar all Americans with the same brush because — as the popular vote showed — not all Americans agree with the outcome. Exit polls conducted had Hillary Clinton winning the popular vote at 47.7 per cent compared with Trump’s 47.5 per cent. The protesters are demanding that the popular vote count for something, despite the weighting of state votes within the electoral college.

Second, America includes African-Americans, Asians, Latina(o)s... The protesters are also making clear that he cannot be the president solely for the 58 per cent of whites who voted for him. A vote highest among whites without college degrees. And among white evangelicals.

That said, some Americans seem to have voted with their feet — by simply not turning up to vote. Compared with voter turnout in 2008 at 62.2 per cent, voter turnout this year was only 56.9 per cent.

Some other interesting figures.

Age mattered. The under-30s went for Clinton and the over-50s went for Trump.

Education seems to have been important too, with support for Clinton rising with every educational level. Clinton got 58 per cent of the vote of those with post-graduate degrees, compared with the 37 per cent that voted for Trump.

But the most decisive determinant was race.

It wasn’t that non-whites didn’t vote for Clinton. Some 94 per cent of black women voted for Clinton while (utterly oddly!!!) 13 per cent of black men voted for Trump (why???). Perhaps heeding President Barack Obama’s call, overall, 88 per cent of the black vote went to Clinton, as did 65 per cent of both the Asian and Latina(o) vote. Trump got 19 per cent of both the Asian and Latina(o) vote (why???).

It was that whites showed up for Trump. Race even trumped gender for white women, 53 per cent of whom voted for Trump despite his evident misogyny (why???).

But, even breaking it down… it is astonishing. The pendulum has swung. From a intelligent, thoughtful presidency backed by a no-nonsense and equally smart wife to… this. The man with an odd coiffure and a trophy wife whose reason for being with him is quite incomprehensible (money doesn’t actually count for everything). It is positively Hegelian. If Obama was the thesis, this is the antithesis.