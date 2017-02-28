African funds for African problems: Will it ever happen here?

Comment

Frederick Golooba-Mutebi

We in Africa should be talking about and debating this: The African Union, the continental body African governments established to help them pursue collective agendas, has so little money and is so dependent on outsiders for sustenance it could as well be someone else’s organisation.

Housed in a building donated by the Chinese and often host to African leaders who usually make big declarations of intent about this and that and then seemingly forget about them the minute they return to their individual countries, the AU currently finances only a quarter of its budget from its own resources.

The rest comes from foreign sources, the bulk from Western donors. If you are the kind of person who wants to see actual amounts rather than percentages to get the picture, here you are: This year donors will give the AU some $576 million. We Africans whose primary responsibility it should be to finance it will provide a paltry $205 million.

There are several important reasons for this state of affairs. We can examine those some other time. Today is for looking at new developments and what they may mean. These developments spring from the feeling by a number of significant Africans, that the issue of the AU’s dependence on donors is one of dignity.

Where is our dignity as Africans if even in order to pay for the outfit that our leaders would like to use to pursue the important objective of identifying and applying African solutions to (some of) Africa’s problems, we go to outsiders, begging bowl in hand?

Most important among the new developments was the landmark decision by the leaders during the 27th AU Heads of State Summit in Kigali in July 2016, to adopt the Kigali Declaration, a formula suggested by eminent Africans concerned about this issue of dignity among others.

The Kigali Declaration is meant to enable the AU to wean itself off the generosity of its external benefactors. As the place where the decision was made, Kigali was significant for two reasons.

Only 22 years previously, Rwanda, whose capital city it is and which had been brought to its knees by war and genocide, would not have featured among possible venues for a continental summit of any kind.

That only two decades later it could pull it off and massively successfully, testifies to the validity of the adage “where there is a will, there is a way,” Second, Kigali’s own state-driven evolution in recent years testifies to the business-like fashion in which Rwanda’s leadership goes about pursuing its aspirations.

Hardly surprising, therefore, that President Paul Kagame’s peers decided that the task of spearheading the efforts to make the AU self-sustaining should fall on him.

Six months later, he and his team of illustrious African professionals delivered their proposals not only for financing, but also for reforming the AU to make it more effective, relevant, and fit for purpose.

And so we now have a concrete proposal for freeing the AU from its perennial financial woes. A miniscule percentage of taxes on eligible imports should be set aside by each member country and handed over to the Secretariat in Addis Ababa.

As I scrutinised numerous reports about Kagame’s detailed presentation to his peers, two contradictory feelings struggled with each other in my mind.

On the one hand, I was full of admiration for him and his team of eminent Africans for the boldness with which they had approached their task. On the other hand, I couldn’t help feeling a little sorry for them. Not that the latter feeling was necessarily warranted.