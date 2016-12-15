A new blockbuster from Uganda, featuring kings, queens and blood

Comment

Ugandans were still feeling good over the release of Queen of Katwe, the first major Western movie acted by “our” people alongside stars Lupita Nyongo and David Oyelowo, when material for another blockbuster landed in our lap.

After Queen of Katwe now comes King of Kasese. And the King of Kasese is a real king, he has nothing to do with a chess piece.

The King of Kasese is His Royal Highness Charles Wesley Mumbere, of the Kingdom of Rwenzururu. As the name suggests, the kingdom is centred around the Rwenzori mountains, one of the marvels that made Winston Churchill christen our country “Pearl of Africa.”

In the dying days of November, the Rwenzori kingdom, whose main city is Kasese, was bathed in blood. We are talking of about one hundred people killed, the king’s palace attacked and the king himself captured (I almost said arrested but I don’t think it is good English to say a king was arrested in his kingdom).

Well, all countries of the world are unique, but Uganda is different in that we are a republic obsessed with kingdoms. The storming of the Rwenzori king’s palace by central government troops comes on the golden anniversary jubilee of the storming of the Buganda king’s palace in Kampala in 1966 by troops commanded by one Colonel Idi Amin, after which kingdoms were abolished.

The kingdoms were restored 27 years later by the National Resistance Movement government, born of an armed struggle launched with only 27 guns in 1981. The war was caused by the disputed elections held in 1980, 27 years after the Kabaka was deposed by the British colonialists and exiled to England in 1953.

The Republic of Uganda now has several other legally recognised kingdoms including – in order of prominence – Buganda, Tooro, Bunyoro and Busoga. A few others are in the making in this monarchy-obsessed republic.

But since the land area of Uganda is finite, creating new kingdoms is always a sticky issue as attempts to carve them out of existing ones are resisted vigorously, and creating them outside existing kingdoms cannot be entertained by communities that do not believe in hereditary leadership.

Anyway, for now we have the making of a great movie titled King of Kasese. The good thing is that video footage for the real scenes already exists – the king being arrested, being marched out of the palace grounds, which are already ablaze, as he carries his prisoner’s bundle.

The scriptwriters will study the origin of the problems in the Rwenzori before dramatising it to enable audiences to understand why in this 21st century kingdoms are being reborn or created in a modern republic.

Already Kasese is the gateway to the romantic Mountains of the Moon, where you find snow at the equator. The movie should be welcomed by climate change activists because the snow on the Rwenzoris is stark evidence that global warming is real, as it has declined significantly since the 1916.

And when the king was captured/arrested where was he taken? To the source of the Nile, in the maximum security detention facility of Nalufenya. The king’s place of detention is almost at the exact spot where the Queen of England stood to commission the Owen Falls Dam project in 1954, under very tense conditions because the colony she was visiting was hostile, with deposed king Edward Mutesa living in forced exile in England.

Queens, kings, blood, rivers and mountains. The stuff for a great story line.