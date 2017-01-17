Pity poor Antonio Guterres, so far from help, so close to Donald Trump

Comment

United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres. ILLUSTRATION | JOHN NYAGAH | NATION MEDIA GROUP

Antonio Guterres became United Nations Secretary General January 1, 2017 at a time of unprecedented global challenges.

He took over from the quiet-spoken South Korean diplomat Ban Ki-moon, who had served unbruised for 10 years. His two predecessors, Kofi Annan (Ghana) and Boutros Boutros Ghali (Egypt) had had a rough ride following squabbles with the US administrations of George W Bush and Bill Clinton respectively.

The US vetoed Boutros Ghali’s second-term bid and worked relentlessly to bring down Kofi Annan in his second term, though without success. Both Secretaries General clashed with Washington by living up to their mandates without being in the pockets of the US.

Mr Guterres comes in with greater strength than his recent predecessors. He is both familiar with the UN system and the expectations of member states, having headed the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees and been Portuguese prime minister. He also excelled in competitive interviews for the job, hitherto thought to have been reserved this time around for women candidates, preferably from Eastern Europe.

Trying assignment

But for various reasons, the new UN Secretary General’s post is now a trying assignment. During the Cold war, a major global crisis could be resolved through agreements between the USSR and US foreign secretaries speaking on behalf of the Eastern and Western blocs respectively.

Since the fall of the Berlin Wall and the emergence of the US as the sole superpower, Washington had great leverage on global decisions, especially at the UN. This eased the work of the Secretary General.

However, the world is now composed of various dominant powers. Whereas in the past global political power was concentrated in the five permanent members of the Security Council; with economic and financial issues handled with the G7 plus Russia (G8), we now have the G20, with its sub-sets of the emerging markets of BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa).

China, the dominant economic and military power after the US, has established global and regional banks to challenge the Western-dominated, US-led Bretton Woods institutions.

UN policy co-ordination at global and country level is facing new development paradigms and the emergence of new power players. The less developed countries that hitherto relied on UN financial and technical support are increasingly finding UN resources too meagre compared to financial accruals from natural resources exploitation and new funding mechanisms such as infrastructure development bonds.

Widespread distaste

Globalisation, which was pushed forward by the big Western powers, especially the US and UK under president Ronald Reagan and premier Margaret Thatcher respectively, is now perceived to have de-industrialised major industrial belts, resulting in trade deficits and job losses.

This has created a widespread distaste for the international trading system and trade agreements, particularly by the incoming Trump administration, with threats to cancel or review some existing and proposed new ones such at the North Atlantic Free Trade Agreement (Nafta).

This should make new world trade agreements such as the proposed Doha Development Round and the work of the World Trade Organisation (WTO) itself almost impossible.