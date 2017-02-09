‘Some Global Elections’

Opinion and Editorial

Gather the dead

And register them quickly,

Before they go cold

Or the ink is too dry.

It’s not a concern

That your voters are zombies;

So long as they’re registered,

All will be fine.

Or else find the living

And use their IDs

To register them over

And over again;

In one case, a chap says

He’s multiply registered

Six times in six or more

Counties. What fun:

On election day, yes,

He’ll be terribly busy:

Watch as all over the

Country he runs!

From the first registration

To tallying votes,

We should know that our

Every voter will count!