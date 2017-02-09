Home Opinion and Editorial

‘Some Global Elections’

Posted  Thursday, February 9   2017 at  18:24

Gather the dead
And register them quickly,
Before they go cold
Or the ink is too dry.

It’s not a concern
That your voters are zombies;
So long as they’re registered,
All will be fine.

Or else find the living
And use their IDs
To register them over
And over again;

In one case, a chap says
He’s multiply registered
Six times in six or more
Counties. What fun:

On election day, yes,
He’ll be terribly busy:
Watch as all over the
Country he runs!

From the first registration
To tallying votes,
We should know that our
Every voter will count!

Stephen Partington
stepartington@yahoo.co.uk