‘Some Global Elections’

Posted Thursday, February 9 2017 at 18:24
Gather the dead
And register them quickly,
Before they go cold
Or the ink is too dry.
It’s not a concern
That your voters are zombies;
So long as they’re registered,
All will be fine.
Or else find the living
And use their IDs
To register them over
And over again;
In one case, a chap says
He’s multiply registered
Six times in six or more
Counties. What fun:
On election day, yes,
He’ll be terribly busy:
Watch as all over the
Country he runs!
From the first registration
To tallying votes,
We should know that our
Every voter will count!
Stephen Partington
