Opinion and Editorial

The casino owner’s face when ‘Zero, Green’ comes up,

And someone’s stumped a million.

That’s half the population’s face.

The weather will be… FANTASTIC!

A Saudi kid dies slowly from his injuries.

America.

The weather will be, soon it will be…GREAT AGAIN!

No, three Semitic faiths are two too many.

And the weather? SWELL, JUST SWELL!

They bring their funny names and rapists.

Log these names, and build a wall.

The weather’s… WAIT, JUST GIVE IT TIME!

Hair blonde, and teeth like sculpted porcelain,

And Hi there, Doctor Mengele, I see that your experiment

Went swimmingly.

The weather will be… CLOUDS, WHITE CLOUDS!