‘The Proposed Kenya Film Classification Bill’

Opinion and Editorial

For Ezekiel Mutua, the Board’s Boss

The Master of the Revels, ‘Lord Mutua,’

Is keen to put controls on Art’s ‘creation,’

Deciding what our writers may create

And publish in both print and on the stage.

For those who, should this Bill become an Act,

Produce or stage ‘restricted’ plays, the courts

can fine or even put such guys in jail.

I’ve one word for Mutua. Simply, ‘fail’!

But, thinking of it now, I’ve even more

Words that I might use against such laws,

Like *&%! and @*$# and *^!%, but sadly I’m

Not allowed to print them. Oh, the times!!!

‘Chris Brown in Kenya’

A few months back, some singer kicked his staff

And we politely told him, ‘Bugger off!’

The UK wouldn’t give Chris Brown a visa

Because, it was alleged, he’d hit a diva.