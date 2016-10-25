Opinion and Editorial
‘The Proposed Kenya Film Classification Bill’
Posted Tuesday, October 25 2016 at 17:47
For Ezekiel Mutua, the Board’s Boss
The Master of the Revels, ‘Lord Mutua,’
Is keen to put controls on Art’s ‘creation,’
Deciding what our writers may create
And publish in both print and on the stage.
For those who, should this Bill become an Act,
Produce or stage ‘restricted’ plays, the courts
can fine or even put such guys in jail.
I’ve one word for Mutua. Simply, ‘fail’!
But, thinking of it now, I’ve even more
Words that I might use against such laws,
Like *&%! and @*$# and *^!%, but sadly I’m
Not allowed to print them. Oh, the times!!!
‘Chris Brown in Kenya’
A few months back, some singer kicked his staff
And we politely told him, ‘Bugger off!’
The UK wouldn’t give Chris Brown a visa
Because, it was alleged, he’d hit a diva.
But we, we let him in, and let him sing;
We’re inconsistent in, well, everything!
Stephen Partington
[email protected]