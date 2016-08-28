‘The Late Cholmondeley’

Opinion and Editorial

The funny thing with ‘Cholmondeley’

Is this: it rhymes with ‘Bumley’.

This scion of Lord Delamere

Has died. Is Karma cruel or fair?

Of course, it is a tragedy

For Cholmondeley’s lordly family,

But some in the Rift Valley might

Not sympathise with this, their plight,

Instead recalling how this chap

Killed two fine men on his estate

(a forty-eight thousand acre plot,

Where two live men were fatally shot).

I’m not a fan of aristos,

Even those who don’t kill folk;