‘The Late Cholmondeley’
Posted Sunday, August 28 2016 at 17:11
The funny thing with ‘Cholmondeley’
Is this: it rhymes with ‘Bumley’.
This scion of Lord Delamere
Has died. Is Karma cruel or fair?
Of course, it is a tragedy
For Cholmondeley’s lordly family,
But some in the Rift Valley might
Not sympathise with this, their plight,
Instead recalling how this chap
Killed two fine men on his estate
(a forty-eight thousand acre plot,
Where two live men were fatally shot).
I’m not a fan of aristos,
Even those who don’t kill folk;
But those who do aren’t worth the time
It takes my frowning eyes to cry.
Stephen Partington
