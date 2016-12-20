Opinion and Editorial
‘The Hippocratic Oath’
Posted Tuesday, December 20 2016 at 20:46
In Kenya, docs and nurses are
On strike for better working terms;
The hospitals and clinics are
All closed. Will no-one ever learn
That if you don’t pay workers what
They all deserve for serving us
They’ll go on strike and down their tools
And in the end, we’ll all be worse,
For if we can’t cure coughs and colds
Or accidents and injuries,
Or if our operations stall,
We may just die, the citizenry.
Government plays the ‘guilt card’ game
And says the docs are selfish for
Abandoning the country’s poor.
They say they’re hypocritical,
Those Hippocratic Oathing docs.
But really, if conditions are
Appalling for the patients and
The doctors, we should understand
That maybe it’s correct to strike
To fix our health, to set things right.
Stephen Partington
[email protected]