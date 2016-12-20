‘The Hippocratic Oath’

Opinion and Editorial

In Kenya, docs and nurses are

On strike for better working terms;

The hospitals and clinics are

All closed. Will no-one ever learn

That if you don’t pay workers what

They all deserve for serving us

They’ll go on strike and down their tools

And in the end, we’ll all be worse,

For if we can’t cure coughs and colds

Or accidents and injuries,

Or if our operations stall,

We may just die, the citizenry.

Government plays the ‘guilt card’ game

And says the docs are selfish for

Abandoning the country’s poor.

They say they’re hypocritical,

Those Hippocratic Oathing docs.

But really, if conditions are

Appalling for the patients and

The doctors, we should understand