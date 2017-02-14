Opinion and Editorial
‘The African Disunion’
Our continent chose its AU Chief.
For Kenya, it defied belief
That anyone might not choose her
We stamped and paid and voted for.
But so it was: The Anglophones
And old colonial Francophones
Voted with a perfect split —
A Chaddian was voted in!
Kenya cried, “PanAfricanism
Is now an old, debunked illusion!”
No-one else believed this true:
We’re still a strong and bold AU.
‘US Limerick’
There once was a Prezzie named Trump
Who on “foes” and on “friends” did a dump.
He banned lots of Muslims
And shouted at Ozzies,
Then said all was working, the chump!
Stephen Partington
