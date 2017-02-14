‘The African Disunion’

Opinion and Editorial

Our continent chose its AU Chief.

For Kenya, it defied belief

That anyone might not choose her

We stamped and paid and voted for.

But so it was: The Anglophones

And old colonial Francophones

Voted with a perfect split —

A Chaddian was voted in!

Kenya cried, “PanAfricanism

Is now an old, debunked illusion!”

No-one else believed this true:

We’re still a strong and bold AU.

‘US Limerick’