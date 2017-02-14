Home Opinion and Editorial

Opinion and Editorial

‘The African Disunion’

Share Bookmark Print Rating


Posted  Tuesday, February 14   2017 at  16:36

Our continent chose its AU Chief.
For Kenya, it defied belief

That anyone might not choose her
We stamped and paid and voted for.

But so it was: The Anglophones
And old colonial Francophones

Voted with a perfect split —
A Chaddian was voted in!

Kenya cried, “PanAfricanism
Is now an old, debunked illusion!”

No-one else believed this true:
We’re still a strong and bold AU.

‘US Limerick’

There once was a Prezzie named Trump
Who on “foes” and on “friends” did a dump.
He banned lots of Muslims
And shouted at Ozzies,
Then said all was working, the chump!

Stephen Partington
[email protected]