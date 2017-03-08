‘South Sudan’s Famine’

Opinion and Editorial

A fratricidal war might kill

Some many tens of thousands;

Not through guns or mortar shells,

But worse, through slow-death famine.

The Nuer and the Dinka are

At one another’s throats;

The rains have failed across the land

And no new crops were sown.

So what is the solution, then?

To bring in foreign maize

To feed the poor who have no food?

Mere charity, again?

The trick is just to stop this war,

To force both sides to draft

A Treaty they will both respect.

These deaths should be the last.

