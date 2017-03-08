Opinion and Editorial
‘South Sudan’s Famine’
Posted Wednesday, March 8 2017 at 09:49
A fratricidal war might kill
Some many tens of thousands;
Not through guns or mortar shells,
But worse, through slow-death famine.
The Nuer and the Dinka are
At one another’s throats;
The rains have failed across the land
And no new crops were sown.
So what is the solution, then?
To bring in foreign maize
To feed the poor who have no food?
Mere charity, again?
The trick is just to stop this war,
To force both sides to draft
A Treaty they will both respect.
These deaths should be the last.
‘Kenya’s Opposition Leaders’
Who should lead the coalition
That wants to oust the Gov?
The man who hates that ‘enemy’,
Or the one who’s learnt to love?
Stephen Partington
[email protected]