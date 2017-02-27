Home Opinion and Editorial

Opinion and Editorial

‘Snooping Around Kenya’

Share Bookmark Print Rating


Posted  Monday, February 27   2017 at  18:12

The papers say
The government is keen to read
My texts and hear
The things I say by telephone.

I think that they’d
Be bored to learn our secrets, as
Most Kenyans text
Just football chums and mistresses.

Our favourite text
(‘I’m in jam, but on my way’)
Is simply lies,
And what’s the point of reading texts

That only tell
A dull untruth, a common fib?
Who’d want that job?
Some dull, pathetic college kid?

‘A Cinquain’

Donald
Don’t like ‘Fake News’,
But likes fake hair and tan.
Donald Trump is an angry man.
Me too.

Stephen Partington
[email protected]