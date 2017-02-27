Opinion and Editorial
‘Snooping Around Kenya’
Posted Monday, February 27 2017 at 18:12
The papers say
The government is keen to read
My texts and hear
The things I say by telephone.
I think that they’d
Be bored to learn our secrets, as
Most Kenyans text
Just football chums and mistresses.
Our favourite text
(‘I’m in jam, but on my way’)
Is simply lies,
And what’s the point of reading texts
That only tell
A dull untruth, a common fib?
Who’d want that job?
Some dull, pathetic college kid?
‘A Cinquain’
Donald
Don’t like ‘Fake News’,
But likes fake hair and tan.
Donald Trump is an angry man.
Me too.
Stephen Partington
[email protected]