‘Snooping Around Kenya’

Opinion and Editorial

The papers say

The government is keen to read

My texts and hear

The things I say by telephone.

I think that they’d

Be bored to learn our secrets, as

Most Kenyans text

Just football chums and mistresses.

Our favourite text

(‘I’m in jam, but on my way’)

Is simply lies,

And what’s the point of reading texts

That only tell

A dull untruth, a common fib?

Who’d want that job?

Some dull, pathetic college kid?

‘A Cinquain’