‘The Price of Ugali’

I can’t afford ugali,

The world’s most basic staple.

I haven’t any food at all

Upon my dining table.

My spouse is going hungry;

My kids are getting thinner.

They can’t believe we’ve haven’t got

Ugali for our dinner!

We’ve never eaten truffles

Nor guzzled rich champagne,

But we’ve always had ugali.

We’re starving, and we’re shamed!

They say in France and elsewhere

The leaders were deposed

When bread became unaffordable;

And these are days like those!