‘The Price of Ugali’
Posted Wednesday, May 24 2017 at 17:05
I can’t afford ugali,
The world’s most basic staple.
I haven’t any food at all
Upon my dining table.
My spouse is going hungry;
My kids are getting thinner.
They can’t believe we’ve haven’t got
Ugali for our dinner!
We’ve never eaten truffles
Nor guzzled rich champagne,
But we’ve always had ugali.
We’re starving, and we’re shamed!
They say in France and elsewhere
The leaders were deposed
When bread became unaffordable;
And these are days like those!
We must have food for supper;
A manifesto pledge
Is lovely for the future:
But I now need meat and veg!
Stephen Partington
