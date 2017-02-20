Opinion and Editorial

A poem on Kenya’s health sector strike, spoken by a politician, inspired by the Tanzanian newspaper story that reported how a tour guide had been arrested for falsely translating a tourist’s ‘Hi. My visit to Tanzania has been beautiful, gorgeous’ into ‘You Tanzanians cry a lot about hunger’. (a) is the politician; (b) the ‘translation’.

a) This selfish strike is crippling our country and punishing citizens.

b) Government has neither cash nor the inclination to release it.

a) Doctors’ actions have led to multiple avoidable deaths.

b) Many people have died, but not my rich family and friends.

a) Citizens, whom I am elected to represent, are suffering.

b) Citizens who pay me millions through taxes may not re-elect me unless I pretend to say something.

a) We are profoundly concerned about the welfare of public sector healthcare.

b) I have private health insurance, and visit private hospitals.

a) It is unreasonable that we are expected to honour old Collective Bargaining Agreements.

b) We should all agree that keeping promises is optional.

a) There used to be a time when doctors entered the profession as a ‘calling’.

b) I get millions per year, and almost as much in allowances.

a) We hope this strike will be resolved soon.

b) Come on, doctors, elections are coming and you need to help me out!