Opinion and Editorial

Now’s the season for party hopping,

Jumping ship and chippy-chopping.

Last week I was CORDED, fully;

Now I’m Jubilee, completely.

Yesterday, my hat was orange;

Now it’s red, a sign of courage.

Really, though, it should be yellow;

Cowards jump, those treacherous fellows.

Is it that your policies

Have changed so very very swiftly,

Meaning that your move was noble,

Good for you and good for The People?

Or is it that the richer faction

Stands more chance of winning elections?

If the latter, isn’t this

A sign of cynical deviousness?