Opinion and Editorial
‘Party Hopping’
Posted Saturday, October 1 2016 at 22:49
Now’s the season for party hopping,
Jumping ship and chippy-chopping.
Last week I was CORDED, fully;
Now I’m Jubilee, completely.
Yesterday, my hat was orange;
Now it’s red, a sign of courage.
Really, though, it should be yellow;
Cowards jump, those treacherous fellows.
Is it that your policies
Have changed so very very swiftly,
Meaning that your move was noble,
Good for you and good for The People?
Or is it that the richer faction
Stands more chance of winning elections?
If the latter, isn’t this
A sign of cynical deviousness?
If you were elected by
A democratic plebiscite
Wearing one clear party’s colours,
Stick with them, like decent fellas!
Stephen Partington
