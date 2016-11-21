‘POTUS-Elect’

Opinion and Editorial

The world has many stories,

But this week, only one:

Trump has beaten Hillary.

He ran the race, and won.

Expect, of course, some chaos,

Some marching on the streets,

And lots of tickets to Canada

As Yanks vote with their feet.

The time, so Clinton tells us,

Is now to ‘get along’;

Obama, too, has said so.

It’s such a lovely song.

And yet, if you’re a woman,

Hispanic, black or gay

Or anyone not ‘ONE OF US’

Within the USA.

The chances are you’ll not be keen

To simply ‘get along’

When other folk are treating you

Like second-class citizens.