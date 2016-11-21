Opinion and Editorial
‘POTUS-Elect’
Posted Monday, November 21 2016 at 12:27
The world has many stories,
But this week, only one:
Trump has beaten Hillary.
He ran the race, and won.
Expect, of course, some chaos,
Some marching on the streets,
And lots of tickets to Canada
As Yanks vote with their feet.
The time, so Clinton tells us,
Is now to ‘get along’;
Obama, too, has said so.
It’s such a lovely song.
And yet, if you’re a woman,
Hispanic, black or gay
Or anyone not ‘ONE OF US’
Within the USA.
The chances are you’ll not be keen
To simply ‘get along’
When other folk are treating you
Like second-class citizens.
If Trump should tell the world that those
He doesn’t like are ‘lesser’,
They have the right to raise their voices,
Righting the oppressor.
Stephen Partington
[email protected]