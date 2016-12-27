Home Opinion and Editorial

‘My Merry Christmas Advert’

Posted  Tuesday, December 27   2016 at  16:34

I’d like to wish you all a Merry Christmas,
And if I had the cash, I’d buy an ad,

Which like a politician I would fill
With images of my self-loving mug!

I’d add a sprig of holly and a pledge
That if you vote me in again, I’ll raise

Your salaries and build a hundred schools
To educate your grubby children, fools!

I’ll build a thousand clinics and will stock
The lot of them with new machines and docs,

So if a Joseph and a Mary should
Arrive and need ‘Maternity’, they could

Be sure of safe delivery. I hope
All readers of this paper have a Yule

That’s packed with fun and family. In truth,
All readers of all other papers, too!


Stephen Partington
[email protected]