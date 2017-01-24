Home Opinion and Editorial

‘Not Another Silly Alliance!’

Posted  Tuesday, January 24   2017 at  21:06

In Kenya, they’ve an opposition –
‘Unified’, they say –
Designed to beat the ruling party
On August’s election day.

They’ve not decided who will be
Their presidential face,
But – bless them – they’re so confident
They’re gonna win the race.

The parties that have formed this pact
Have shaped a ‘coalition’;
I think this means they can’t agree
On any one position.

They barely seem to get along
But loathe government more;
And this is what it’s all about,
This Kenyan Political Sport.

They’ve got themselves an acronym:
‘NASA’, so I guess
They’re on another planet,
Where they might have some success!

Stephen Partington
[email protected]