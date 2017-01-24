‘Not Another Silly Alliance!’

Opinion and Editorial

In Kenya, they’ve an opposition –

‘Unified’, they say –

Designed to beat the ruling party

On August’s election day.

They’ve not decided who will be

Their presidential face,

But – bless them – they’re so confident

They’re gonna win the race.

The parties that have formed this pact

Have shaped a ‘coalition’;

I think this means they can’t agree

On any one position.

They barely seem to get along

But loathe government more;

And this is what it’s all about,

This Kenyan Political Sport.