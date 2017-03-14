Opinion and Editorial
‘Kenyan School Prefects’
Posted Tuesday, March 14 2017 at 15:25
Kenya’s schools are full of kids
Who seem to hate each other.
They bully and they batter those
Who’re new to school, and younger.
Schools we’d though were excellent
Seem really rather poor;
The staff stand back while bullies reign.
Show both these groups the door,
For no-one stuck in boarding school
Through endless days and nights
Should have to suffer cowards’ who
Believe they have the right
To victimise their juniors
Who REALLY have more rights
To live in school contentedly,
To study day and night.
The worst of adults grow this way,
As bullies who at school
Are left to do their stupid acts;
Suspend these Prefect fools!
Stephen Partington
[email protected]