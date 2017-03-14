‘Kenyan School Prefects’

Opinion and Editorial

Kenya’s schools are full of kids

Who seem to hate each other.

They bully and they batter those

Who’re new to school, and younger.

Schools we’d though were excellent

Seem really rather poor;

The staff stand back while bullies reign.

Show both these groups the door,

For no-one stuck in boarding school

Through endless days and nights

Should have to suffer cowards’ who

Believe they have the right

To victimise their juniors

Who REALLY have more rights

To live in school contentedly,

To study day and night.