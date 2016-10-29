Opinion and Editorial
‘Heroes’ Day’
Posted Saturday, October 29 2016 at 22:11
Heroes’ Day in Kenya came and went.
Lots of pomp was seen, and money spent.
The president read lists of those he thought
Were heroes, from the world of art to sport.
It’s true, we have so many folk to whom
Respect and even gratitude are due:
The heroes of the freedom struggle, or
The ones who’ve done us proud in peace and war.
And yet, we have so many idlers who
Do not deserve respect from me, nor you:
Some politicians, businessfolk who steal
While some of their constituents lack meals.
It’s clear that though it’s right to hail and praise
The people who enrich our Nation State,
It’s equally desirable to jail
The Big Men thieves who’ve only done this: FAIL!
Stephen Partington
[email protected]