Opinion and Editorial

Heroes’ Day in Kenya came and went.

Lots of pomp was seen, and money spent.

The president read lists of those he thought

Were heroes, from the world of art to sport.

It’s true, we have so many folk to whom

Respect and even gratitude are due:

The heroes of the freedom struggle, or

The ones who’ve done us proud in peace and war.

And yet, we have so many idlers who

Do not deserve respect from me, nor you:

Some politicians, businessfolk who steal

While some of their constituents lack meals.

It’s clear that though it’s right to hail and praise

The people who enrich our Nation State,