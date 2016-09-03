Opinion and Editorial
‘He Ran the Race’
Posted Saturday, September 3 2016 at 20:53
i.m. Isaiah Kiplagat, former Athletics Kenya President
Isaiah Kiplagat’s run his race,
Finishing after the Rio Olympics.
Kenya’s NOCK is in disgrace,
And he himself had been suspended.
Under him, athletics boomed,
But also suffered many questions:
Doping, and money being moved?
The good and bad both need a mention.
-------------------------
‘Italy’
Italy has had a quake
And many old buildings have crumbled;
People have died, and homes have been lost.
Both churches and cafes have tumbled.
It makes me wonder how we’ll cope
Should the Great Rift ever grumble.
Half of our buildings might fall to the earth
As East Africa’s Great Scar trembles.
So let us be generous, thinking of those
Who now haven’t bedrooms or kitchens,
For we too might suffer in decades to come
From the faultline that runs through our region.
Stephen Partington
[email protected]