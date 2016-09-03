‘He Ran the Race’

Opinion and Editorial

i.m. Isaiah Kiplagat, former Athletics Kenya President

Isaiah Kiplagat’s run his race,

Finishing after the Rio Olympics.

Kenya’s NOCK is in disgrace,

And he himself had been suspended.

Under him, athletics boomed,

But also suffered many questions:

Doping, and money being moved?

The good and bad both need a mention.

-------------------------

‘Italy’

Italy has had a quake

And many old buildings have crumbled;

People have died, and homes have been lost.

Both churches and cafes have tumbled.

It makes me wonder how we’ll cope

Should the Great Rift ever grumble.

Half of our buildings might fall to the earth

As East Africa’s Great Scar trembles.