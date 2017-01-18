‘Have These Grades Condemned our Children?’

Opinion and Editorial

In Kenya the exam results

Are causing some concern.

One hundred ‘A’s across the land

Is proof we haven’t learned,

Or else that teachers haven’t taught,

That schools have failed the grade,

Or else that cheating was the norm…

Perhaps we’d always ‘failed’

But skewed results had made us think

We’d always done much better.

And thirty-thousand ‘E’s (read, ‘Fails’)?

It’s not acceptable; ever!

And so we hope the weaknesses

We have in certain subjects

Will soon be fixed and kids will pass

Across next year’s Republic.