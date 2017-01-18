Opinion and Editorial
‘Have These Grades Condemned our Children?’
Posted Wednesday, January 18 2017 at 19:11
In Kenya the exam results
Are causing some concern.
One hundred ‘A’s across the land
Is proof we haven’t learned,
Or else that teachers haven’t taught,
That schools have failed the grade,
Or else that cheating was the norm…
Perhaps we’d always ‘failed’
But skewed results had made us think
We’d always done much better.
And thirty-thousand ‘E’s (read, ‘Fails’)?
It’s not acceptable; ever!
And so we hope the weaknesses
We have in certain subjects
Will soon be fixed and kids will pass
Across next year’s Republic.
If not, we’ve failed – the Ministry,
The teachers, kids and parents –
And all we’ll send to Uni is
A crop of proper dunces!
Stephen Partington
[email protected]