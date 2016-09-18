Opinion and Editorial
‘Fun and Games’
Posted Sunday, September 18 2016 at 15:04
Kenyans win when the money’s big.
When it’s just for pride, we don’t.
We’d rather hold the cash than the flag.
When the money’s small, we moan.
Perhaps I mean our athletes, but
Much more I mean the crew
Of fat, unfit officials who
Destroy whatever they do.
From NOCK to whosoever, we’re
As Kenyans getting sick
Of constant chaos engulfing our sport
From football to running to cricket.
One year we’re up and top of our game
In rugby or cricket and stuff,
But next year we’re pathetic.
We’ve simply had enough.
Our sportsfolk have great talent,
But what of those who run
The bodies that control these sports?
They spoil our pride and fun.
Stephen Partington
[email protected]