‘Fun and Games’

Opinion and Editorial

Kenyans win when the money’s big.

When it’s just for pride, we don’t.

We’d rather hold the cash than the flag.

When the money’s small, we moan.

Perhaps I mean our athletes, but

Much more I mean the crew

Of fat, unfit officials who

Destroy whatever they do.

From NOCK to whosoever, we’re

As Kenyans getting sick

Of constant chaos engulfing our sport

From football to running to cricket.

One year we’re up and top of our game

In rugby or cricket and stuff,

But next year we’re pathetic.

We’ve simply had enough.