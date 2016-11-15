Opinion and Editorial
Four Limericks on Current Affairs
Posted Tuesday, November 15 2016 at 16:11
1.
There once was a government ministry
Charged with the health of the citizenry,
But it’s feared that their cash
Disappeared in a flash,
So now we’re all dying in misery.
2.
There once was a candidate, Trump,
Who decided to run and to stump
To lead the US;
He spoke some BS
And was voted in by chumps.
3.
There once were some troops in Sudan
Led by a senior Kenyan,
But the UN relieved him
(So very embarrassing);
Sulking, we’ve left the Sudan.
4.
In Kenya, it’s time for exams,
And all of the candidates plan
To pass with an “A”.
They’ll be doctors some day.
We wish them success: “Yes, You Can!”
Stephen Partington
[email protected]