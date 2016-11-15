Four Limericks on Current Affairs

Opinion and Editorial

1.

There once was a government ministry

Charged with the health of the citizenry,

But it’s feared that their cash

Disappeared in a flash,

So now we’re all dying in misery.

2.

There once was a candidate, Trump,

Who decided to run and to stump

To lead the US;

He spoke some BS

And was voted in by chumps.

3.

There once were some troops in Sudan

Led by a senior Kenyan,

But the UN relieved him

(So very embarrassing);

Sulking, we’ve left the Sudan.