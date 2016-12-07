Opinion and Editorial
‘Castro’
Posted Wednesday, December 7 2016 at 16:14
The beard, the long cigar,
The six-hour speeches
And the olive-green fatigues.
These are an icon’s lasting images.
Beyond the man, the island:
Shark-finned cars, the dancing,
Peasants slashing sugarcane,
The crumbling streets, the beaches…
If you steeped a State in vinegar,
It’s Cuba you’d create; and yet,
The education’s better than
The States of Eastern Europe
And the medical provision
Fair and competent, efficient
In its functioning, and all those medics
Helping folk abroad where there is chaos.
With this man’s death comes the chance
To work to shape the world once more;
To show how capitalistic violence
Is a stick to beat the poor.
That ‘Small Havana’ in Miami
Which is cheering Castro’s death
Is not as large as Earth’s exploited.
Let them party with their masters.
Stephen Partington
[email protected]