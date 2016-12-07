Opinion and Editorial

The beard, the long cigar,

The six-hour speeches

And the olive-green fatigues.

These are an icon’s lasting images.

Beyond the man, the island:

Shark-finned cars, the dancing,

Peasants slashing sugarcane,

The crumbling streets, the beaches…

If you steeped a State in vinegar,

It’s Cuba you’d create; and yet,

The education’s better than

The States of Eastern Europe

And the medical provision

Fair and competent, efficient

In its functioning, and all those medics

Helping folk abroad where there is chaos.

With this man’s death comes the chance

To work to shape the world once more;

To show how capitalistic violence

Is a stick to beat the poor.