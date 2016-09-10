‘Capping Interest Rates’

Opinion and Editorial

Interest rates in Kenya

Have now been capped by law.

Now we’ll borrow at 14 per cent,

Not 30-odd, like before.

All borrowers now are happy

That loans can be afforded.

We can all start little businesses;

This much should be applauded.

But haven’t we in Kenya gone

A little step towards

A more ‘Command Economy’?

Should our regional neighbours applaud?

Didn’t we pledge to let the market

Determine our interest rates?

For me, our move’s fine, but don’t we have treaties

With other, sovereign states?