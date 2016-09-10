Opinion and Editorial
‘Capping Interest Rates’
Posted Saturday, September 10 2016 at 21:26
Interest rates in Kenya
Have now been capped by law.
Now we’ll borrow at 14 per cent,
Not 30-odd, like before.
All borrowers now are happy
That loans can be afforded.
We can all start little businesses;
This much should be applauded.
But haven’t we in Kenya gone
A little step towards
A more ‘Command Economy’?
Should our regional neighbours applaud?
Didn’t we pledge to let the market
Determine our interest rates?
For me, our move’s fine, but don’t we have treaties
With other, sovereign states?
For now, though, let’s borrow
And spend like we’re kings,
And leave future debt
To our innocent kids.
Stephen Partington
[email protected]