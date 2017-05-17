‘The UK’s Snap Election’

Opinion and Editorial

In the UK they’ve a snap election,

Called to help the PM grow

Her hold on power, which she will:

The opposition’s really ill!

Theresa May’s cruel Tory party

Is bound to win a landslide vote;

Corbyn’s Labour opposition

Is in a terrible position.

Brexit is a major reason

They’ve got a early election season;

May requires more room to act

So ‘Brits can get their Britain back’!

But many Brits want Europe still

And don’t desire to break away

From links with European friends

On whom they think they all depend.