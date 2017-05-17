Opinion and Editorial
‘The UK’s Snap Election’
Posted Wednesday, May 17 2017 at 19:58
In the UK they’ve a snap election,
Called to help the PM grow
Her hold on power, which she will:
The opposition’s really ill!
Theresa May’s cruel Tory party
Is bound to win a landslide vote;
Corbyn’s Labour opposition
Is in a terrible position.
Brexit is a major reason
They’ve got a early election season;
May requires more room to act
So ‘Brits can get their Britain back’!
But many Brits want Europe still
And don’t desire to break away
From links with European friends
On whom they think they all depend.
And yet, it’s clear that May can’t lose,
So Britain will stay Tory Blue;
Ms May will win, and Britain will
Continue to proceed, downhill.
Stephen Partington
[email protected]