'A Few Predictions for the Coming Year’

In the coming year…

Trump will be the President.

I only know one precedent:

When those whom Kenyans think barmy

Took over and ran Mathare.

In the coming year…

Britain will formally sever

Its ties with Europe forever.

That once great nation will fall,

But no-one should care at all.

In the coming year…

Kenya will have its elections;

Already there’s some suspicion

That things might go quite badly.

This could be true, sadly.