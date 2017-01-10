Opinion and Editorial
'A Few Predictions for the Coming Year’
Posted Tuesday, January 10 2017 at 19:06
In the coming year…
Trump will be the President.
I only know one precedent:
When those whom Kenyans think barmy
Took over and ran Mathare.
In the coming year…
Britain will formally sever
Its ties with Europe forever.
That once great nation will fall,
But no-one should care at all.
In the coming year…
Kenya will have its elections;
Already there’s some suspicion
That things might go quite badly.
This could be true, sadly.
In the coming year…
Things might, however, be good
And everything as it should,
For years aren’t inherently poor:
What we make of them matters more.
Stephen Partington
[email protected]