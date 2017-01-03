‘Happy New Year’

Opinion and Editorial

Happy twenty-seventeen.

It’s gonna be a glorious year:

Uganda will be stable and

All will be well in South Sudan.

Magufuli will set things right

In Tanzania, and no-one will fight

In tiny Burundi. Rwanda will

Remain as calm as its beautiful hills.

Kenya, however, will go to the polls.

We’ll have to wait to see how this rolls;

Already, during this Christmastime

Opposing parties are starting to fight

And calling each other appalling names

As if violent hatred were merely a game.

It isn’t: we need to get in our heads

The fact that hatred can lead to deaths.