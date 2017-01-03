Opinion and Editorial
‘Happy New Year’
By Happy New Year
Posted Tuesday, January 3 2017 at 16:10
Posted Tuesday, January 3 2017 at 16:10
Happy twenty-seventeen.
It’s gonna be a glorious year:
Uganda will be stable and
All will be well in South Sudan.
Magufuli will set things right
In Tanzania, and no-one will fight
In tiny Burundi. Rwanda will
Remain as calm as its beautiful hills.
Kenya, however, will go to the polls.
We’ll have to wait to see how this rolls;
Already, during this Christmastime
Opposing parties are starting to fight
And calling each other appalling names
As if violent hatred were merely a game.
It isn’t: we need to get in our heads
The fact that hatred can lead to deaths.
I wish one and all a glorious year
And hope each one of you will be here
This time in twenty-seventeen
As folk in a stable Community.
Stephen Partington
[email protected]