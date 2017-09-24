Kenyan legend lives to fight another day

By ELIAS MAKORI in Berlin

Kenyan Eliud Kipchoge proved why his unique cocktail of physical and mental strength is a huge asset when he clinched his eighth win in nine marathons in Berlin on Sunday.

The 32-year-old secured a victory in a rain-soaked 44th Berlin Marathon in two hours, three minutes and 32 seconds, outside the intended world record, but nonetheless saw him reaffirm his status as arguably the best marathon runner of all time.

Especially after his five-star challengers, defending champion Kenenisa Bekele and former world record holder Wilson Kipsang, ran out of gas midstream to deny fans what was expected to be an epic push past the historic Brandenburg Gate finish.

Bekele withdrew at the halfway mark with his manager Jos Hermens saying the rain and cold conditions affected his muscles, pretty much the same reason Kipsang also withdrew at the 30-kilometre mark, his agent Gerard van de Veen saying the former world record holder experienced muscle cramps and “could barely move”.

Interestingly, Sunday’s race was run against the backdrop of Germany’s parliamentary elections that saw the polls open simultaneously with the start of the marathon.

Christian-Democrat Chancellor Angela Merkel was tipped to win a fourth term in office against a feeble challenge from the Social Democrat Martin Schulz, who trailed the iron lady of Germany in latest opinion polls by 13 percentage points.

Designated pacemakers

Kipchoge faced a huge challenge from the unlikeliest of contenders, free-spirited 26-year-old Ethiopian debutant Guye Adola, who dared the king until the 40-kilometre mark before succumbing to inexperience to finish second in an amazing time of 2:03:46, the fastest time for a first-timer in the marathon.

Kipchoge and Adola were so dominant that they finished almost three minutes ahead of third-placed Ethiopian Mosinet Geremew (2:06:12).

The build-up to Sunday’s race in the German political capital was exclusively tailored towards a world record run, with the three designated pacemakers ­— Sammy Kitwara, Gideon Kipketer and Geoffrey Rono — detailed to cross the halfway mark in one hour and 45 minutes, exactly one minute faster than the 61:45 that Kenya’s Dennis Kimetto crossed the 21-kilometre mark on his way to setting the current world record of 2:02:57 here in 2014.

But overnight rains and a humidity of 98 per cent meant ruined the party.

“The wet and slippery roads meant that it was difficult to run faster,” Kipchoge said.

Gladys Cherono completed a Kenyan sweep, winning the women’s race in 2:20:23 in a carbon copy of the 2015 edition in which she and Kipchoge took the titles.

Kipchoge’s winning time in 2015 was 2:04:00 which he achieved despite the in-soles of his Nike shoes popping out, while Cherono won in her personal best 2:19:25.

Personal best time

“My aim was to run a personal best, 2:18 something, but the rains and difficult conditions made it impossible, but I’m happy with my win, notheless,” said the Eldoret-based Cherono.

Iten-based Prague Marathon champion Valery Aiyabei was happy with her third place finish, in a personal best time of 2:20:53, Ethiopia’s Ruti Aga (2:20:41) splitting the Kenyans.

Only last May, Kipchoge fell just 26 seconds shy of becoming the first man to run the marathon in under two-hours, clocking 2:00:25 in a specially organised race in his shoe sponsors Nike’s “Breaking2” project.

And on Sunday, he fell 36 seconds outside Kimetto’s “legal” world record, near-success that motivates him to keep going.

“The world record is still on the top of my mind,” he said.

Kipchoge was inside world record pace after five kilometres, clocking 14 minutes and 28 seconds against Kimetto’s 2014 pace of 14:41, but dropped as he crossed 10km to 29:05 against Kimetto’s 29:23.

The Olympic champion stepped up the pace to hit 15km in 43:44 vs Kimetto’s 44:09 at this stage, and was still on target after 25km (1:12:50 vs Kimetto’s 1:13:07) and 30km (1:27:24 vs 1:27:37).

That was when Kipsang dropped out and Kipchoge started hurting, dropping to 1:42:04 at 35km, chasing Kimetto’s 1:41:47 at this stage.

“It was at the 33, 34 kilometres that I knew it wasn’t going to be possible to break the record as I’d fallen behind by over 30 seconds,” Kipchoge analysed, adding that at this point, it was just safe to target an outright win.

Leading athletes in Sunday’s BMW Berlin Marathon:

Men:

Eliud Kipchoge (Kenya) 2:03:32 Guye Adola (Ethiopia) 2:03:46 Mosinet Geremew (Ethiopia) 2:06:12 Vincent Kipruto (Kenya) 2:06:14 Yuta Shitara (Japan) 2:09:03 Hiroaki Sano (Japan) 2:11:24 Ryan Vail (USA) 2:12:40 Liam Adams (Australia) 2:12:52 Jonathan Mellor (Great Britain) 2:12:57 Benjamin Malaty (France) 2:13:10

Women: